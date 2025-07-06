Black Sabbath’s Final Curtain Call: 2025 Farewell Concert Shakes Birmingham

In what can only be described as the most epic farewell in rock history, Black Sabbath brought their saga full circle with a monumental final concert at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5, 2025. For ten unforgettable hours, the godfathers of heavy metal—Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and the returning Bill Ward—delivered their last rites onstage in front of 40,000 fans, while 5.8 million watched via livestream.
The event transcended the idea of a concert—it was a cultural ritual. With a lineup including Metallica, Pantera, Tool, Halestorm, Slayer, and surprise all-star acts, nearly every set featured a Sabbath tribute, underlining the band’s colossal influence. Yungblud moved the crowd with “Changes”, Gojira stunned with “Under the Sun”, and Jason Momoa hosted with theatrical flair.
Birmingham itself transformed into a Sabbath shrine. From a giant Ozzy banner in Holte End to a ballerina dancing to “War Pigs,” the city honored its sons with a summer-long celebration. Even the cricket team chimed in.
The finale was intimate and mythic. Ozzy, seated but defiant, sang “Crazy Train” and “Coming Home” with raw emotion. The full band reunited for a thunderous encore—“War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid”—reminding the world where it all began.
Black Sabbath didn’t just say goodbye. They consecrated their legacy. A last roar in the birthplace of metal, sealing their myth with riffs, power, and soul.
SETTLIST – VIDEO:
- Mastodon (feat. Danny Carey, Eloy Casagrande, Mario Duplantier) | “Black Tongue”, “Blood and Thunder”, “Supernaut”
- Rival Sons | “Do Your Worst”, “Electric Funeral”, “Secret”
- Anthrax | “Indians”, “Into the Void”
- Halestorm | “Love Bites (So Do I)”, “Rain Your Blood On Me”, “Perry Mason”
- Lamb of God | “Laid to Rest”, “Redneck”, “Children of the Grave”
- Supergroup A | “The Ultimate Sin” (ft. Nuno Bettencourt, Mike Bordin, David Ellefson, Lzzy Hale, Jake E. Lee, Adam Wakeman), “Shot in the Dark” (ft. Bordin, David Draiman, Ellefson, Lee, Wakeman), “Sweet Leaf” (ft. Bettencourt, Bordin, Draiman, Ellefson, Scott Ian), “Believer” (ft. Frank Bello, Bettencourt, Whitfield Crane, Ian, Sleep Token II, Wakeman), “Changes” (ft. Bello, Bettencourt, Sleep Token II, Wakeman, Yungblud)
- Jack Black (ft. Revel Ian, Roman Morello) | “Mr. Crowley” prerecorded
- Alice in Chains | “Man in the Box”, “Would?”, “Fairies Wear Boots”
- Gojira | “Stranded”, “Silvera”, “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” (ft. Marina Viotti), “Under the Sun”
- Travis Barker, Carey, Chad Smith | Drum-off – “Symptom of the Universe”
- Supergroup B | “Breaking the Law” (ft. Danny Carey, Billy Corgan, K. K. Downing, Adam Jones, Tom Morello, Rudy Sarzo), “Snowblind” (ft. Carey, Corgan, Downing, Jones, Morello, Sarzo), “Flying High Again” (ft. Bettencourt, Sammy Hagar, Vernon Reid, Sarzo, Smith, Wakeman), “Rock Candy” (ft. Bettencourt, Hagar, Morello, Sarzo, Smith, Wakeman), “Bark at the Moon” (ft. Barker, Bettencourt, Tobias Forge, Reid, Sarzo, Wakeman), “Train Kept A-Rollin’” (ft. Barker, Bettencourt, Morello, Sarzo, Steven Tyler, Andrew Watt, Ronnie Wood), “Walk This Way” (ft. Bettencourt, Morello, Sarzo, Smith, Tyler, Watt), “Whole Lotta Love” (ft. Bettencourt, Morello, Sarzo, Smith, Tyler, Watt)
- Pantera | “Cowboys from Hell”, “Walk”, “Planet Caravan”, “Electric Funeral”
- Tool | “Forty Six & 2”, “Hand of Doom”, “Ænema”
- Slayer | “Disciple”, “War Ensemble”, “Wicked World”, “South of Heaven”, “Raining Blood”, “Angel of Death”
- Fred Durst | Changes – prerecorded
- Guns N’ Roses | “It’s Alright”, “Never Say Die”, “Junior’s Eyes”, “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”, “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Paradise City”
- Metallica | “Hole in the Sky”, “Creeping Death”, “For Whom the Bell Tolls”, “Johnny Blade”, “Battery”, “Master of Puppets”
- Ozzy Osbourne (ft. Tommy Clufetos, Mike Inez, Wakeman, Zakk Wylde)| “I Don’t Know”, “Mr. Crowley”, “Suicide Solution”, “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, “Crazy Train”
- Black Sabbath | “War Pigs”, “N.I.B.”, “Iron Man”, “Paranoid”