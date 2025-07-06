Black Sabbath’s Final Curtain Call: 2025 Farewell Concert Shakes Birmingham

In what can only be described as the most epic farewell in rock history, Black Sabbath brought their saga full circle with a monumental final concert at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5, 2025. For ten unforgettable hours, the godfathers of heavy metal—Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and the returning Bill Ward—delivered their last rites onstage in front of 40,000 fans, while 5.8 million watched via livestream.

The event transcended the idea of a concert—it was a cultural ritual. With a lineup including Metallica, Pantera, Tool, Halestorm, Slayer, and surprise all-star acts, nearly every set featured a Sabbath tribute, underlining the band’s colossal influence. Yungblud moved the crowd with “Changes”, Gojira stunned with “Under the Sun”, and Jason Momoa hosted with theatrical flair.

Birmingham itself transformed into a Sabbath shrine. From a giant Ozzy banner in Holte End to a ballerina dancing to “War Pigs,” the city honored its sons with a summer-long celebration. Even the cricket team chimed in.

The finale was intimate and mythic. Ozzy, seated but defiant, sang “Crazy Train” and “Coming Home” with raw emotion. The full band reunited for a thunderous encore—“War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid”—reminding the world where it all began.

Black Sabbath didn’t just say goodbye. They consecrated their legacy. A last roar in the birthplace of metal, sealing their myth with riffs, power, and soul.

SETTLIST – VIDEO: