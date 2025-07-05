Drake Drops New 2025 Diss Track “What Did I Miss?” Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake is back in the spotlight with his fiery new solo single “What Did I Miss?”, released July 2025 via OVO Sound and licensed through Republic Records. The track marks a bold return to form for the Toronto rapper, arriving amidst ongoing tension with Kendrick Lamar and a fractured industry landscape.

Co-produced by an all-star lineup including DJ Lewis, Tay Keith, FNZ, and Oz, the song begins with Drake taking a direct shot at those who turned their backs during his headline-making feud with Lamar. “Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me,” he raps, calling out former allies who sided with his rival.

Drake doesn’t hold back in his second verse, referencing Lamar’s Pop Out concert in Inglewood, which featured appearances from longtime Drake collaborators like YG and Ty Dolla $ign. The subtle disses evolve into open hostility as he paints a picture of betrayal and loyalty lost.

The song follows a string of diss tracks Drake released in 2024, reigniting a beef that started with Lamar’s verse on Like That by Future and Metro Boomin. Since then, industry heavyweights such as Rick Ross and The Weeknd have also distanced themselves from Drake—something this new release doesn’t ignore.

“What Did I Miss?” is not just another diss track—it’s a statement. With his legal battle against Universal Music Group over alleged defamation still pending, Drake seems more unfiltered and unbothered than ever, reminding fans and foes alike: he’s still in control of the narrative.

Drake – What Did I Miss?