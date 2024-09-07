MEOVV Makes a Bold Entrance with Debut Single “MEOW”

K-pop fans worldwide are buzzing with excitement as THEBLACKLABEL’s first-ever girl group, MEOVV, makes a powerful debut with their single, MEOW. Released in collaboration with Capitol Records, this track showcases MEOVV’s vibrant energy and irresistible sound.

Crafted by renowned producers like TEDDY, Claudia Valentina, and Zikai, MEOW takes listeners on a thrilling ride, beginning with an enchanting loop that evolves into a pulsating, bass-heavy anthem. The song seamlessly blends English and Korean, showcasing MEOVV’s versatility and international appeal. Each member—ELLA, GAWON, SOOIN, ANNA, and NARIN—brings their unique flair, creating a perfect synergy that is impossible to ignore.

As the visionary behind the group, mega-producer Teddy Park, known for shaping icons like BLACKPINK and 2NE1, personally oversaw the creation of MEOVV. This marks his first girl group in eight years, and the anticipation has been palpable. With a series of teasers titled “EYES OF MEOVV,” revealing each member one by one, the excitement skyrocketed, racking up over 94 million views ahead of the release.

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video that highlights MEOVV’s fierce choreography and magnetic stage presence. The video, featuring striking black cat imagery that’s been teased across both Seoul and Hollywood, sets the tone for MEOVV’s unique brand of empowerment and mystery. This isn’t just a debut—it’s the start of a new K-pop revolution.

With MEOW, MEOVV has firmly positioned themselves as K-pop’s next global phenomenon.