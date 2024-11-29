Megan Thee Stallion and c Drop High School-Themed Video for “Roc Steady”

Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli have teamed up for the high-energy Roc Steady, now accompanied by a darkly playful high school-themed music video. The song, featuring a sample from Ciara’s iconic Goodies, is part of Megan’s deluxe project Megan: Act II, released in October.

The video, which premiered on November 27, sees Megan as the leader of a cheerleading squad preparing for the ultimate Hottie Homecoming. Flo Milli joins her as they rule the school, channeling Mean Girls Plastics vibes in their commanding hallway strolls.

However, the playful energy takes a sinister turn as male admirers meet tragic ends. One character is found bleeding in the bathroom, while another lies lifeless in an empty pool.

Roc Steady has quickly become a fan-favorite track from the 13-song deluxe edition, with Megan sharing how Flo Milli took control in the studio. “She kicked me and the engineer out for 45 minutes,” Megan revealed on X, “and when I came back, I had chills. #ROCSTEADY.”

The track and video highlight Megan and Flo’s chemistry, blending nostalgia, drama, and bold beats into a standout collaboration.