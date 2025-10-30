Megadeth’s Final Album Honors Metallica With ‘Ride the Lightning’ Cover

When Dave Mustaine says “full circle,” he means it. After more than four decades of thrash supremacy, Megadeth have confirmed that their self-titled final album, arriving January 23rd, will feature a bold bonus track — a cover of Metallica’s “Ride the Lightning.”

A Full-Circle Metal Moment

The announcement sent shockwaves through the metal community when the band revealed the tracklist on Thursday. The inclusion of “Ride the Lightning” isn’t just symbolic; it’s deeply personal. The song, co-written by Mustaine during his early stint with Metallica before his 1983 departure, originally appeared on Metallica’s second album in 1984.

Now, decades later, Mustaine is reclaiming a piece of his musical DNA.

“As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include ‘Ride the Lightning,’ a song I co-wrote with James, Lars, and Cliff, was to pay my respects to where my career first started,” Mustaine said in a statement.

Inside the Cover: Faster, Louder, and a Little Different

In an Instagram video, Mustaine teased that Megadeth’s rendition won’t be a carbon copy.

“We sped it up just a little tiny bit, we played around with the solo… You might hear some differences with the tempo, and of course I sing different from James,” he shared, adding that the version was about “completing the circle” and showing “what James and I did to change the world.”

Fans can expect the track to blend Megadeth’s signature razor-sharp riffs with a nostalgic nod to the early thrash days that defined a generation.

The Last Chapter of a Metal Legacy

Megadeth’s lineup for their final album includes Mustaine, Teemu Mäntysaari (guitar), James LoMenzo (bass), and Dirk Verbeuren (drums). The band already dropped their lead single, “Tipping Point,” a blistering preview of what’s to come.

This album marks the end of an era. In August, Mustaine confirmed that this would be Megadeth’s swan song. Through the voice of their mascot, Vic Rattlehead, the band’s farewell was announced via a cinematic video:

“Forty years of metal, forged in steel, ending in fire… When the new year rises, the global farewell tour,” Vic declared.

Megadeth’s Farewell Tour: Ending on a High Note

To send off their monumental career, Megadeth will embark on a worldwide farewell tour, sharing the stage with Iron Maiden and Anthrax on select dates of Maiden’s Run for Your Lives tour.

The tour kicks off in Toronto on August 29, 2026, and will snake across North America, with multiple nights in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Montreal. Pre-sales via Live Nation All Access are already open, with general sales starting October 31 through Ticketmaster.

The Tracklist: A Blend of Fire and Farewell

Track No. Title 01 Tipping Point 02 I Don’t Care 03 Hey, God?! 04 Let There Be Shred 05 Puppet Parade 06 Another Bad Day 07 Made To Kill 08 Obey the Call 09 I Am War 10 The Last Note 11 Ride the Lightning (Bonus Track — Metallica cover)

From titles like “Obey the Call” to “The Last Note,” it’s clear this record isn’t just an album — it’s a goodbye letter set to blazing guitars and defiant anthems.

Why It Matters

In a genre built on rivalry and respect, Mustaine’s decision to include “Ride the Lightning” feels almost poetic. It bridges one of metal’s most legendary divides — Metallica and Megadeth — and reframes it as a story of legacy, growth, and closure.

This isn’t about competition anymore. It’s about reverence, and about ending a legendary career the same way it began — with six strings, high gain, and a fire that refuses to fade.

