Cosmic Gate Drop ‘Perspectives EP 2’ With RYVM & Marlene

Few duos in electronic music have managed to evolve as gracefully as Cosmic Gate. The GRAMMY-nominated trance pioneers have officially released their long-anticipated ‘Perspectives EP 2’, dropping October 31st on all major streaming platforms.

Following earlier singles “Never Erase You” and “YOU,” this new chapter finds the German duo — Nic Chagall and Bossi — pushing their sound into more cinematic and emotionally driven territory. The finale, “Heaven Knows” featuring RYVM and Marlene, completes the EP in signature Cosmic Gate style: luminous, introspective, and perfectly engineered for both headphones and festival main stages.

A Trance Journey Through Emotion and Innovation

The ‘Perspectives EP 2’ project opens with “YOU”, a collaboration with Diana Miro, blending ambient textures with a forward-thinking trance edge. The track’s lush intro and shimmering synths build anticipation before Miro’s hypnotic vocal enters — delicate yet commanding. It’s Cosmic Gate in full control of atmosphere and emotion.

Next comes the brand-new “Heaven Knows”, first teased during the duo’s Tomorrowland Store rooftop set in Ibiza earlier this year. Teaming up with RYVM and Marlene, Cosmic Gate deliver an anthem that pulses with longing and light. Warm, cinematic vocals swirl around synth lines that feel both euphoric and reflective — the kind of melodic storytelling that made Cosmic Gate legends in the first place.

Closing out the EP is fan favorite “Never Erase You”, another Diana Miro collaboration that’s already surpassed a quarter-million Spotify streams. The track’s deep progressive energy and glowing emotional resonance perfectly bookend the EP — ending it on a high note of nostalgia and triumph.

Evolving Legacy: From Cologne to Creamfields

‘Perspectives EP 2’ isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. A follow-up to ‘Perspectives EP 1’ (released earlier this year in March), the project cements Cosmic Gate’s position as leaders of modern trance — continually reinventing without losing their roots.

In 2025, Cosmic Gate’s momentum has been unstoppable. They’ve delivered multi-million–streamed releases while dominating stages from EDC Las Vegas to Transmission Prague, PAROOKAVILLE, and Creamfields. Their homecoming open-to-close set in Cologne proved that after two decades, their connection with fans — and their mastery of live energy — remains unmatched.

It’s not just music; it’s a movement — a fusion of legacy and innovation that’s defining the next era of trance.

Why ‘Perspectives EP 2’ Matters

At a time when electronic music is flooded with formulaic drops and predictable builds, Cosmic Gate’s approach stands out for its emotional intelligence. The duo continue to blend melody and atmosphere with precision, crafting experiences that feel as introspective as they are explosive.

With ‘Perspectives EP 2’, they’ve managed to create a body of work that’s cohesive yet adventurous — one that nods to their roots while reaching for new dimensions. As they once again reshape what trance can be, Cosmic Gate prove that evolution doesn’t mean losing your essence — it means redefining it.

Tracklist: ‘Perspectives EP 2’

Track Title Featuring 1 YOU Diana Miro 2 Heaven Knows RYVM & Marlene 3 Never Erase You Diana Miro

FAQs

1. When is Cosmic Gate’s ‘Perspectives EP 2’ released?

The EP officially dropped on October 31, 2025, across all major streaming platforms worldwide.

2. Who features on the new Cosmic Gate EP?

The EP includes collaborations with Diana Miro, RYVM, and Marlene, blending vocal trance with cinematic production.

3. Where was ‘Heaven Knows’ first premiered?

The track debuted during Cosmic Gate’s Tomorrowland Store rooftop set in Ibiza, building hype months ahead of its release.