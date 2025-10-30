For the First Time in 35 Years, No Rap Songs in Billboard’s Top 40

The Billboard Hot 100 has just made history — but not the kind hip-hop fans were hoping for.

For the first time since February 1990, the chart dated October 25, 2025, featured zero rap songs in its top 40 positions, officially ending a 35-year streak of consistent rap representation at the upper levels of the chart.

The milestone came after Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s 13-week No. 1 smash “Luther” was ruled recurrent and removed from the Hot 100, following Billboard’s updated methodology that clears long-running hits once they fall below certain metrics.

- Advertisement -

The absence of rap on the chart’s upper half was striking — and for many, symbolic of hip-hop’s shifting presence in today’s streaming and radio landscape.

How We Got Here: The Fall of “Luther” and the Chart Methodology Shift

“Luther,” a track that dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for over three months, was the last major rap single maintaining a foothold in the top 40.

When it was officially moved to recurrent status, it didn’t just clear space — it exposed a vacuum.

Billboard’s new recurrent rule removes older hits that spend significant time declining below certain thresholds. Alongside “Luther,” seven other titles were dropped from the chart in the same week.

But what surprised industry watchers wasn’t just the methodology — it was that no fresh rap tracks were ready to replace them.

The Closest Contenders Fell Just Short

The highest-charting rap song that week was YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Shot Callin” at No. 44, followed by Cardi B’s “Safe” (feat. Kehlani) at No. 48, and BigXthaPlug’s “Hell at Night” (feat. Ella Langley) at No. 49.

Despite solid streaming figures, none of these were able to crack the upper chart tiers dominated by pop heavyweights like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tate McRae, whose singles have been consistently occupying the Top 10 throughout autumn 2025.

The streak’s end continued into the following chart dated November 1, 2025, extending hip-hop’s absence from the Top 40 for at least two consecutive weeks.

- Advertisement -

A Symbol of Hip-Hop’s Changing Commercial Power

This moment reflects a wider shift in listening habits.

According to industry data, hip-hop’s overall market share has dipped to 24% in 2025, down from nearly 30% during its peak in 2020 — when trap, drill, and melodic rap ruled global charts.

While genre dominance naturally ebbs and flows, the decline points to an evolving audience landscape:

Streaming algorithms increasingly favor “mood” playlists over genre-defined ones.

Pop and alternative acts are borrowing rap’s rhythmic DNA while charting outside its category.

And rap’s biggest names — from Kendrick to Drake to Travis Scott — are taking longer between releases.

The End of an Era — or a Temporary Reset?

Despite the sobering stats, some industry insiders view this lull as a natural cycle rather than an outright decline.

As Billboard’s own analysts note, hip-hop remains a dominant cultural force, even if its mainstream chart performance has softened.

The genre still leads in social virality and touring revenue, and breakout hits can return it to the upper ranks at any moment.

It’s also worth remembering that February 1990, the last time this happened, came just months before acts like Public Enemy, MC Hammer, and LL Cool J redefined the genre’s global presence.

If history’s any indicator, hip-hop always bounces back — louder than before.

FAQ Section

1. When was the last time there were no rap songs in Billboard’s Top 40?

February 1990 — more than 35 years ago.

2. What caused rap to disappear from the Top 40 in October 2025?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” was removed under Billboard’s new recurrent rule, and no new rap tracks had enough momentum to replace it.

3. What’s the highest-ranking rap song right now?

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Shot Callin” currently sits at No. 44 on the Hot 100 chart dated October 25, 2025.