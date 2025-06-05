Kendrick Lamar & SZA Make Billboard History with “Luther” – 23 Weeks at No. 1

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have officially rewritten the history books. Their powerhouse collaboration “Luther” has claimed an unprecedented 23rd week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the longest reign since the chart was consolidated in 1958.

This milestone, confirmed in the June 7, 2025 update, breaks the previous record set by Lamar’s solo track “Not Like Us” with 22 weeks at the top, and before that, SZA’s “Kill Bill” which held the title at 21 weeks. With “Luther,” the two Grammy winners not only set a new bar—they also now hold the gold, silver, and bronze positions in the all-time chart history.

Powered by 16.5 million U.S. streams, 57.5 million in radio airplay, and 1,500 digital sales downloads during the May 23–29 tracking week, “Luther” has shown remarkable endurance. The song has now spent 15 consecutive weeks at No. 1, a streak that showcases its deep cultural resonance and mainstream appeal.

- Advertisement -

The track continues to dominate across formats, sitting at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and holding strong at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its sustained success reflects the perfect blend of lyrical depth, sonic innovation, and two of the most compelling voices in modern R&B and hip-hop.

As “Luther” cements its place in the canon of genre-defining hits, Kendrick Lamar and SZA prove once again they are not just artists of the moment—they’re legends shaping the future.