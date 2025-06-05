Alice Cooper Group Reunites with “Wild Ones” Ahead of 2025 Comeback Album

Rock history comes full circle in 2025 as The Original Alice Cooper Group makes a thunderous return with “Wild Ones”, their first official single in over five decades. Released ahead of the upcoming album “The Revenge of Alice Cooper”, due out July 25 via earMUSIC, the track signals a powerful reawakening of the band’s signature shock-rock sound—refined, but not restrained.

Inspired by the 1953 Marlon Brando classic The Wild One, the single roars with rebellious energy and a free-spirited pulse. Layered with twirling guitars, a driving rhythm, and Alice Cooper’s unmistakable snarl, “Wild Ones” pays tribute to the raw attitude that made them icons, while reflecting the maturity of a group shaped by five decades of rock evolution.

The official music video offers intimate studio footage, capturing Cooper alongside Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, and Neal Smith under the experienced hand of longtime producer Bob Ezrin. Their synergy is electric, echoing their early days yet grounded in today’s musical clarity.

This reunion marks the first full studio project from the original members since 1973. Even the late guitarist Glen Buxton makes a symbolic return through a previously unreleased guitar recording featured on the album—bringing both nostalgia and emotion to the record.

“The Revenge of Alice Cooper” features 14 tracks, including titles like “Black Mamba,” “Up All Night,” and “See You On The Other Side.” It promises to thrill classic fans while introducing new listeners to the band’s legacy. For rock lovers, “Wild Ones” is a loud and clear signal: the icons are back—and louder than ever.