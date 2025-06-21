Marshmello Debuts as Lead Singer of Pop-Punk Band Underbrook with “Heads Up”

Chris Comstock, better known to the world as Marshmello, is stepping into a whole new identity — and leaving the helmet behind. With the formation of his new band Underbrook, the global EDM icon makes a surprising but emotionally honest transition into the world of pop-punk, debuting as lead singer in their explosive first single, “Heads Up.”

Far from a gimmick or side project, Underbrook boasts a heavyweight lineup from across the alternative and rock spectrum. Guitarists Jake Torrey (Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots), Josh Strock (Machine Gun Kelly, Motionless In White), and Danny Couture (Bring Me The Horizon, 24kGoldn) join forces with Hayden Tree (Crown the Empire) on bass and James Brownstein on drums — forming a supergroup determined to carve out a distinct identity of their own.

In a press release, the band emphasized that this isn’t a one-off: “Underbrook is a full-scale band with its own identity and mission.” Comstock himself adds: “This isn’t a nostalgia play — this is who I’ve always been. Underbrook is about channeling the emotions and chaos that shaped me and giving them a voice through the music that first made me feel understood.”

Their debut single “Heads Up”, released independently, immediately sets the tone. It’s a cathartic blast of early-2000s pop-punk energy, tinged with modern production and authentic grit. The music video — out now on YouTube — places Comstock front and center, both vocally and emotionally, shedding his EDM persona for something raw, loud, and undeniably real.

Drawing influence from The Strokes, New Found Glory, and The Story So Far, Underbrook’s sound bridges past and present without falling into parody. It’s a powerful first impression that proves this project isn’t just about reinvention — it’s about revelation.

“Heads Up” is now streaming across platforms — and if this is just the beginning, Underbrook may be the most unexpected success story of 2025.

Listen : Underbrook – Heads Up