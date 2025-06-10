Marina Returns with “Princess Of Power” – A Bold Celebration of Feminine Identity and Inner Strength

Marina is back with “Princess Of Power,” a dazzling and emotionally charged new album that celebrates the strength, complexity, and voice of the modern woman. Formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, the Welsh-Greek singer-songwriter returns with her most personal and artistically ambitious project yet.

The album features 13 brand-new tracks, weaving through electro-pop, art pop, and theatrical ballads—anchored by Marina’s signature poetic lyrics and timeless aesthetic. Thematically, Princess Of Power explores self-discovery, sexual freedom, emotional intelligence, and the multifaceted nature of feminine identity.

Already, singles like “Cuntissimo,” “Butterfly,” and the title track “Princess Of Power” have generated major buzz among fans, with early reactions calling the project a “feminist pop renaissance.” Marina invites listeners into a world where sensitivity is a superpower, and where every voice—whether girl, goddess, or “anti-princess”—deserves to be heard.

The album is not just a sonic experience, but a visual one as well. A companion visual project is in the works and expected to premiere in the coming weeks, further expanding the empowering narrative of the album.

In Princess Of Power, Marina doesn’t just make a comeback—she reclaims the crown. It’s a record that challenges, heals, and uplifts. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, this is Marina at her boldest and most liberated.