Loreen, David Guetta & Dimitri Vegas Ignite Dance Floors with “Pum Pum” – Out Now

July 18, 2025, marks the explosive release of “Pum Pum”, the first-ever collaboration between Loreen, David Guetta, and Dimitri Vegas—a bold genre-bending track that merges drum & bass energy with emotive electronic soul. Out now via Smash The House, the single is a fearless leap into sonic experimentation from three of the world’s most innovative names in dance music.

Built on rapid-fire BPMs and booming basslines, “Pum Pum” doesn’t just hit hard—it moves deep. Loreen’s signature voice, both powerful and vulnerable, anchors the track with raw emotion. Known for bringing spiritual energy to her performances, she transforms the beat-driven composition into an immersive experience that balances primal rhythm with melodic intensity.

For Guetta and Dimitri Vegas—no strangers to dominating global festivals—“Pum Pum” is a departure from the expected, embracing a darker, underground tone without sacrificing mass appeal. This isn’t just a track for mainstages; it’s a weapon for peak-hour clubs and a hypnotic anthem for late-night afterparties.

Loreen described the process as “pure freedom, no rules—just instinct.” Dimitri Vegas called it “a special moment,” noting it’s their fifth collaboration with Guetta and the first with the Swedish-Moroccan powerhouse singer. The chemistry between the trio is electric, and the result is a track designed to captivate both body and soul.

“Pum Pum” signals a daring step forward in 2025’s dance music landscape—blurring lines, setting clubs on fire, and elevating EDM with emotion and edge.

Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Loreen – Pum Pum