Legendary Songwriter JD Souther Dies at 78

John David “JD” Souther, the acclaimed songwriter behind timeless hits for the Eagles, James Taylor, and Linda Ronstadt, has passed away at the age of 78. Souther died in his home in New Mexico, though the cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 2, 1945, and raised in Amarillo, Texas, Souther moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s, where he began collaborating with Glenn Frey of the Eagles. The two formed a band called Longbranch Pennywhistle and released their only album in 1970. Souther went on to co-write several of the Eagles’ greatest hits, including Best of My Love, James Dean, New Kid in Town, Doolin-Dalton, and Heartache Tonight, a standout track from the band’s 1979 album The Long Run.

Souther enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1972. His musical journey includes the hit You’re Only Lonely and a memorable duet with James Taylor on Her Town Too. He also collaborated with Linda Ronstadt on If You Have Crying Eyes and was part of the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band alongside Chris Hillman of the Byrds and Richie Furay of Poco.

- Advertisement -

Beyond his musical achievements, Souther pursued acting, appearing in television series like thirtysomething and Nashville, as well as films such as Postcards from the Edge and My Girl. He was set to embark on a tour next week with Karla Bonoff.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame 11 years ago, Souther was hailed as “one of the key architects of the Southern California sound.” After a long hiatus from recording, Souther returned to music in 2008 with the album If the World Was You, and his last album, Tenderness, was released in 2015. Reflecting on his break, Souther once said, “I wanted to know what it was like to stop writing, recording, and touring. And honestly, those were happy years.” Upon his return, Souther expressed renewed passion for his craft, stating, “I fell in love with my work again, and that’s always the most important thing.”