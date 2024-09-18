Billie Eilish and Finneas Endorse Kamala Harris Ahead of U.S. Elections

In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas announced their support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. elections. In a joint video posted on Instagram, the music duo emphasized the importance of voting early and urged their followers to ensure their voter status is up to date via the website iwillvote.com.

“We’re voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive rights, our planet, and our democracy,” the pair shared, making their political stance clear. The caption accompanying the video further reinforced their message: “The choice is clear.”

The post also highlights the option of early voting, available in many U.S. states. This gives citizens the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the official Election Day, a method Billie and Finneas encourage. Additionally, the video stresses the importance of voter registration, which is required in the United States. Unlike some other countries, Americans are not automatically eligible to vote without registering in their state.

“Extremists shouldn’t control our freedom, our lives, or our future,” the duo continued, referencing Donald Trump’s political agenda known as “Project 2025.” They urged their fans to vote as if their lives depend on it, because, in their words, “it really does.”

The endorsement of Kamala Harris by Billie Eilish and Finneas follows a similar statement made by Taylor Swift. Both endorsements come after what may be the only pre-election debate between Harris and Donald Trump, underscoring the urgency they feel in this election.