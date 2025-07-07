Essence Festival Defends Lauryn Hill After Late-Night Set: “The Delay Wasn’t Hers”

What began as a wave of criticism quickly turned into a show of support after Lauryn Hill took the stage at Essence Festival 2025 well past 2:30 a.m. on July 5. The late-night performance—met with confusion and frustration online—was quickly clarified by the festival’s organizers, who accepted full responsibility for the delay.

In a powerful social media statement, Essence Festival praised Hill and made it clear: “The delay? Not hers. We will take that.” They emphasized the artist’s professionalism, saying she arrived on time, ready to perform, and went on to deliver “the kind of performance only a legend can.”

Hill, who was added to the lineup just days before, performed to a smaller yet devoted crowd in the New Orleans Caesars Superdome, taking intimate requests like “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind” and connecting deeply with fans in the quiet space between songs. She wrapped her set at 3:37 a.m., offering a rare, unplugged energy reminiscent of her acclaimed MTV Unplugged No. 2.0.

- Advertisement -

Other acts, including GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, and Maxwell, also faced schedule disruptions on night one, adding to the chaos. However, Essence Fest ensured the following nights ran smoothly, closing around 1:30 a.m.

Support came pouring in from artists like Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, with fans praising Hill’s dedication. Essence summed it up best: “Put some respect on her name.”