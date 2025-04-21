Watch Slayer Icon Kerry King Melt the Stage at Wrestlemania 41 with Damian Priest’s Fiery Entrance

Wrestlemania 41 delivered more than just body slams and high-stakes drama—it brought the fire, literally, with a surprise appearance by thrash metal legend Kerry King. The iconic Slayer guitarist took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 20, 2025, to shred through WWE Superstar Damian Priest’s entrance theme, “Rise For the Night,” in what instantly became one of the most metal moments in Wrestlemania history.

The collaboration between King and WWE’s in-house music duo Def Rebel set the tone for Priest’s grand entrance, as flames roared and smoke coiled around the ramp. King opened with a blistering solo before ripping into the full track, commanding the stage while Priest emerged behind him like a heavy metal warlord entering battle. The energy was electric, a seamless blend of metal and spectacle that perfectly encapsulated the essence of Priest’s character.

Though Priest ultimately fell to Drew McIntyre in their showdown, his entrance—complete with Kerry King’s live performance—cemented his legacy as a WWE performer who brings both brutality and style to the ring. And for King, this wasn’t his first brush with Wrestlemania history. Fans may recall his sonic stamp on Adam “Edge” Copeland’s entrance back at Wrestlemania 39, where Slayer’s “South of Heaven” echoed through the arena.

Wrestlemania 41 wasn’t short on musical firepower. The previous night saw Living Colour perform their classic “Cult of Personality” for CM Punk’s entrance, marking their second Wrestlemania appearance. But perhaps the wildest twist came during the main event, when rap heavyweight Travis Scott stormed in with the long-retired WWE Hardcore Championship. Emerging to his track “Fe!n,” Scott interfered in the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, tipping the scales in Cena’s favor. This marks yet another WWE cameo for Scott, whose full-fledged wrestling debut seems imminent.

But it was Kerry King’s axe-wielding fury and the roaring crowd that defined night two of Wrestlemania 41. A crossover of metal mastery and wrestling pageantry, this unforgettable entrance reminds us that sometimes, the most brutal blows come from six strings—not steel chairs.

LOOK IN MY EYES

WHAT DO YOU SEE? Legendary rock band Living Colour plays CM Punk to the ring at #WrestleMania for the second time! pic.twitter.com/7TuPWq7lkd — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025