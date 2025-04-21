Doechii Unveils Powerful Music Video for Breakout Hit “Anxiety”

Doechii is back with a striking statement, releasing the official music video for her smash hit “Anxiety” on April 18, 2025. Directed by James Mackel, the video is a visceral, cinematic portrayal of internal chaos and emotional vulnerability — shedding light on mental health with fearless intensity and artistic finesse.

The video opens in a seemingly peaceful domestic setting, soon descending into a visual metaphor for psychological distress. Surreal moments — fires erupting, unknown figures invading the space, and rapid scene shifts — mirror the song’s core theme: the unraveling mind. One of the most talked-about elements is a clear visual homage to Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, whose iconic sample underpins “Anxiety.”

Though the track first debuted in 2019 as part of Doechii’s Coven Music Sessions Vol. 1, it reemerged into the spotlight after Sleepy Hallow sampled it in 2023. Doechii’s decision to recreate her original bedroom from the mixtape era in the video further cements the song’s evolution — a full-circle tribute to where it began.

Streaming figures tell the story of its explosive resurgence. Within just 24 hours of release, “Anxiety” amassed 4.1 million streams on Spotify and climbed to #10 on the platform’s Global Chart. It has since surpassed 199 million total streams.

Chart-wise, the single marked a major milestone for Doechii. In the U.S., it debuted at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 — her highest chart position to date. In the UK, it peaked at #4, and in Australia, it soared to the #1 spot on the ARIA Chart.

The song’s emotional resonance, amplified by the Gotye sample and Doechii’s raw vocal delivery, has fueled a viral wave on TikTok, where fans have created thousands of videos echoing the track’s deeply relatable message.

With “Anxiety,” Doechii not only delivers a viral hit but also crafts a necessary conversation about mental health — all while showcasing her growth as a fearless artist unafraid to confront her own shadows.