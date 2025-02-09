Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Guests: Who Will Join Him?

Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show – Who Will Join Him?

Kendrick Lamar is set to return to the biggest stage in sports as the headliner of the Super Bowl 59 halftime show. The highly anticipated performance marks his first solo Super Bowl appearance, following his electrifying 2022 set alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-stakes rematch, all eyes are on Lamar—and the potential surprise guests who could join him.

One name is already confirmed: SZA. The SOS singer is a natural fit, given her history of collaborations with Lamar and their upcoming joint tour. But the speculation doesn’t stop there.

With Lamar’s GNX project making waves, a Lefty Gunplay cameo could be a powerful moment, especially if TV Off makes the setlist. There’s also talk of a full GNX roster reunion, bringing together key figures from Kendrick’s L.A. circle.

A Baby Keem appearance is another strong possibility. Their Grammy-winning track Family Ties is a fan favorite, and their high-energy chemistry could take the show to another level.

Then there’s the potential for strategic alliances. Metro Boomin and Future, both fresh off their own Grammy wins, could make an impact—especially with Like That and Mask Off in play. Pusha T, known for his history of rap feuds, could add another layer to the narrative, cementing Lamar’s place as hip-hop’s reigning diss champion.

One of the most intriguing possibilities is Lil Wayne. The rap icon has long expressed frustration over being overlooked for a Super Bowl show in his hometown, and a surprise cameo could be a way to finally get his moment on football’s biggest night.

With Kendrick Lamar at the helm, the Super Bowl 59 halftime show is shaping up to be an unforgettable spectacle. Whether he keeps it simple or fills the stage with legends, one thing is certain—hip-hop will take center stage like never before.