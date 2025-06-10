Kendrick Lamar Dominates 2025 BET Awards With 5 Wins and a Cultural Statement

Kendrick Lamar returned to the BET Awards in powerful form, taking home five major honors at the 2025 ceremony held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the night saw Lamar win Album of the Year for GNX, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, Video of the Year for “Not Like Us”, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.
This marks the second time Kendrick has won Album of the Year at the BET Awards—the first being for DAMN. in 2018—placing him in elite company with Beyoncé as the only two-time winners in the category.
During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Lamar acknowledged his absence from the awards in recent years and praised BET for staying true to the culture. “BET always puts me in the cycle of what we represent,” he said. “That’s real, true, down-to-earth music that people can feel.” He also gave a shoutout to his hometown crowd: “All my L.A. natives!” and his creative collective PG Lang.
Lamar’s GNX is not only a commercial success but a likely Grammy frontrunner, beating out Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and Chris Brown’s 11:11 Deluxe for the top BET honor.
SZA also had a major night, winning Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and sharing Best Collaboration with Kendrick. Doechii took home Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Leon Thomas won Best New Artist after performing his breakout hit “Mutt.”
As Kendrick and SZA continue their Grand National Tour, fans are reminded that his return is not just a comeback—it’s a statement. Lamar didn’t just win; he redefined what it means to lead with authenticity in 2025.
The winners and nominees for the 2025 BET Awards are:
Album of the Year
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Glorious — GloRilla
WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd
We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
WINNER: SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT
“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
“3AM in Tokeyo” — Key Glock
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“After Hours” — Kehlani
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Family Matters” — Drake
WINNER: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
“Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
WINNER: Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.
“Better Days” — Fridayy
“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
“Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
“Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann
“Faith” — Rapsody
WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
WINNER: “Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Nokia” — Drake
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“TGIF” — GloRilla
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Brokey” — Latto
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajulicosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige
“Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
“Bloom” — Doechii
“Burning” — Tems
“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
“Hold On” — Tems
“In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
WINNER: Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Young Stars Award
Akira Akbar
WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
WINNER: Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
WINNER: Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry