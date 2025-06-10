Katy Perry Confronts Stage Crasher in Sydney: “What the Hell Is Going On?!”

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes World Tour just got a lot more unpredictable.

During her June 9 show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, Perry’s performance of her 2008 hit “Hot N Cold” was suddenly disrupted by a stage-crashing fan. The man—later identified as serial prankster Johnson Wen, aka “Pyjama Man” on TikTok—jumped on stage, threw his arm around Perry, and started dancing beside her, including an awkward attempt at the floss.

Though visibly stunned, Perry managed to keep singing and even kept her cool. “There’s never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it,” she told the crowd mid-performance. When security struggled to remove the fan, she punctuated the surreal moment with a shout: “What the hell is going on?!”

Wen, who’s previously stormed events like The Weeknd’s Melbourne show and even the Cricket World Cup Final, was arrested on charges of “entering enclosed land and obstructing a person in performance of work or duties.” He’s now out on bail.

This marks yet another chaotic stop on Perry’s Australian leg. Just weeks ago, she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction during her Las Vegas set, and more recently, she stopped a Houston show mid-song to respond to fans mocking her 2008 ballad “Thinking of You” on TikTok.

Despite the chaos—and an uphill battle promoting her critically panned album 143—Perry continues to soldier on with humor and grace. Her global tour wraps up on December 7 in the United Arab Emirates.

As for this week’s incident? Consider it another unpredictable chapter in the pop icon’s rollercoaster 2025.