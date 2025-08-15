Justin Bieber Celebrates Fatherhood in “First Place”

Justin Bieber’s “First Place” Captures Fatherhood and Creative Freedom

Justin Bieber has released the music video for First Place, the latest single from his seventh studio album Swag, which dropped July 11, 2025. Directed by Rory Kramer, the visual offers an intimate portrait of Bieber’s personal and artistic life, balancing heartfelt family moments with the raw energy of the recording process.

Partially shot in Iceland, the video pairs sweeping shots of dramatic landscapes with candid scenes of Bieber surrounded by friends and collaborators. Viewers see him snowboarding down steep slopes, relaxing in secluded cabins, and embracing his role as a father. These personal glimpses echo the themes of love, growth, and self-discovery that run through Swag.

Stripped Back in Every Sense

In striking black-and-white, First Place strips away the polish of a traditional pop video in favor of authenticity. Between recording takes, Bieber is seen laughing with friends, wandering into nature, and even taking a spontaneous nighttime swim wearing only his white boxer briefs — a moment he cheekily addressed in the video’s YouTube caption: “FORGIVE MY CHICKEN LEGS.”

This stripped-back aesthetic reflects not only the minimalism of the shoot but also the emotional openness Bieber has embraced in recent years. By removing the distractions of urban life, the video lets the music and relationships take center stage.

Continuing a Personal Visual Journey

First Place follows the earlier video for Yukon, another black-and-white visual from Swag that featured Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues. Together, the two videos paint a picture of Bieber’s life today — a balance of creativity, family, and adventure.

With Swag debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featuring collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Dijon, Bieber’s latest era is proving both commercially successful and deeply personal. First Place serves as another chapter in this story, giving fans a raw, unfiltered look at the man behind the music.