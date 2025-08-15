A$AP Rocky Drops Two New Songs for Spike Lee Film

A$AP Rocky Unveils “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed” for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest

A$AP Rocky has dropped two brand-new tracks, Trunks and Both Eyes Closed, written for the soundtrack of Spike Lee’s latest feature film, Highest 2 Lowest. The movie—adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 thriller High and Low—arrives in U.S. theaters today (August 15) and marks Lee’s first feature since 2020’s Da 5 Bloods.

In the film, Rocky plays the role of Yung Felon, an antagonist opposite a powerhouse cast that includes Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Ice Spice. The rapper’s contribution to the soundtrack adds a gritty, atmospheric layer to the tense crime drama.

A Star Turn in Acting and Music

Trunks and Both Eyes Closed arrive as Rocky continues to build anticipation for his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, the follow-up to 2018’s Testing. While a release date remains under wraps, the Harlem-born artist has kept fans engaged with recent singles like Pray4DaGang, Highjack, and Ruby Rosary.

Beyond music, Rocky’s acting career is also on the rise. He’s set to appear in A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, alongside Rose Byrne and Conan O’Brien, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and hits theaters on October 10, 2025.

A Busy Year On and Off the Stage

This year has been packed with milestones for A$AP Rocky. He was recently acquitted in a high-profile legal case and shared the news that he and global superstar Rihanna are expecting their third child. Professionally, between film roles, new singles, and ongoing album speculation, Rocky’s presence in both music and entertainment continues to grow stronger.

With Trunks and Both Eyes Closed, Rocky once again proves his ability to merge cinematic storytelling with his signature sound—keeping fans guessing about what’s next.