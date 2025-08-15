back to top
Greek Edition

A$AP Rocky Drops Two New Songs for Spike Lee Film

A$AP Rocky releases “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed” for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, co-starring Denzel Washington.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop Music News, Artists & Culture

A$AP Rocky Unveils “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed” for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest

A$AP Rocky has dropped two brand-new tracks, Trunks and Both Eyes Closed, written for the soundtrack of Spike Lee’s latest feature film, Highest 2 Lowest. The movie—adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 thriller High and Low—arrives in U.S. theaters today (August 15) and marks Lee’s first feature since 2020’s Da 5 Bloods.

In the film, Rocky plays the role of Yung Felon, an antagonist opposite a powerhouse cast that includes Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Ice Spice. The rapper’s contribution to the soundtrack adds a gritty, atmospheric layer to the tense crime drama.

A Star Turn in Acting and Music

Trunks and Both Eyes Closed arrive as Rocky continues to build anticipation for his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, the follow-up to 2018’s Testing. While a release date remains under wraps, the Harlem-born artist has kept fans engaged with recent singles like Pray4DaGang, Highjack, and Ruby Rosary.

- Advertisement -

Beyond music, Rocky’s acting career is also on the rise. He’s set to appear in A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, alongside Rose Byrne and Conan O’Brien, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and hits theaters on October 10, 2025.

A Busy Year On and Off the Stage

This year has been packed with milestones for A$AP Rocky. He was recently acquitted in a high-profile legal case and shared the news that he and global superstar Rihanna are expecting their third child. Professionally, between film roles, new singles, and ongoing album speculation, Rocky’s presence in both music and entertainment continues to grow stronger.

With Trunks and Both Eyes Closed, Rocky once again proves his ability to merge cinematic storytelling with his signature sound—keeping fans guessing about what’s next.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

Playlists

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, August 15, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved