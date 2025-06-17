Justin Bieber Breaks Silence with Raw Instagram Post: “I’m Exhausted From Myself”

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram with a powerful and raw message, addressing emotional fatigue, anger issues, and his relationship with fame. The pop icon shared a photo with no caption — just a middle finger emoji — but followed it up with a heartfelt note confronting public expectations and personal exhaustion.

“Don’t you think if I could get it together, I would have already?” he wrote. “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I’ve spent my whole life trying to work on myself like everyone says I should. But it just makes me more tired and angry.”

Bieber’s post has struck a chord with fans, as he continues to be open about his mental health journey. He reflected on the draining nature of constantly focusing on self-improvement. “Only Jesus still makes me want to care about others,” he confessed. “I’m honestly exhausted from thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you?”

The emotional post comes after several tense run-ins with paparazzi, including a widely circulated video where Bieber pleaded for respect. “You don’t go up to someone you don’t know and start filming them like that,” he said. “I’m a human being, not just a celebrity.”

As the singer grapples with public life and internal battles, his message sheds light on the emotional cost of fame in 2025. It’s not just a cry for help — it’s a call for compassion.