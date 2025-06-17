back to top
Greek Edition

Justin Bieber Breaks Silence with Raw Instagram Post: “I’m Exhausted From Myself”

The pop star shares an emotional message on burnout, faith, and boundaries, following clashes with paparazzi and public pressure.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram with a powerful and raw message, addressing emotional fatigue, anger issues, and his relationship with fame. The pop icon shared a photo with no caption — just a middle finger emoji — but followed it up with a heartfelt note confronting public expectations and personal exhaustion.

“Don’t you think if I could get it together, I would have already?” he wrote. “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I’ve spent my whole life trying to work on myself like everyone says I should. But it just makes me more tired and angry.”

Bieber’s post has struck a chord with fans, as he continues to be open about his mental health journey. He reflected on the draining nature of constantly focusing on self-improvement. “Only Jesus still makes me want to care about others,” he confessed. “I’m honestly exhausted from thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you?”

- Advertisement -

The emotional post comes after several tense run-ins with paparazzi, including a widely circulated video where Bieber pleaded for respect. “You don’t go up to someone you don’t know and start filming them like that,” he said. “I’m a human being, not just a celebrity.”

As the singer grapples with public life and internal battles, his message sheds light on the emotional cost of fame in 2025. It’s not just a cry for help — it’s a call for compassion.

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved