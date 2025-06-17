Japan Launches Its First Megawatt Tidal Turbine, Powering the Ocean Revolution

Japan is making waves — literally — in the world of renewable energy.

The country has officially launched its first megawatt-scale tidal turbine, the AR1100, now operating silently beneath the surface of the Naru Strait. This 1.1 megawatt powerhouse taps directly into the predictable force of the tides to generate clean electricity 24/7.

Developed by Proteus Marine Renewables, the AR1100 uses advanced blade pitch and yaw control to adjust to ocean currents with high efficiency. Unlike wind or solar, tidal energy is consistent and reliable, thanks to the gravitational dance between the Earth, moon, and sun.

Now live and grid-connected via a subsea cable, the AR1100 is already helping power the Goto Islands, reducing reliance on diesel generators and significantly cutting carbon emissions.

“Tidal power doesn’t sleep,” noted a project engineer. “It’s one of the most dependable forms of clean energy we have.”

This project marks a milestone not just for Japan but for marine energy globally. With rising energy demands and a growing push for carbon neutrality, harnessing the ocean may become essential — and Japan is leading the charge.

By combining engineering precision with natural rhythms, the AR1100 could signal the start of a tidal revolution in how we power island communities and coastal cities.