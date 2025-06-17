back to top
What Will Humans Look Like in 1 Million Years? ChatGPT’s Prediction Stuns the Internet

AI imagines the future of our species — and the results are both fascinating and unsettling.

By Adrian Voss
In
SciTech Health Hub
AI-generated portrait of future human
AI-generated portrait of future human (c) Reprodução ChatGPT

What will humans look like in 1 million years? One viral experiment asked ChatGPT that exact question — and the results left social media users stunned.

Based on evolutionary biology, environmental projections, and technological trends, the AI created a theoretical portrait of future humanity that quickly made waves online.

“The image is a thought experiment,” ChatGPT explained. “It’s a synthesis of current scientific theories, environmental scenarios, and speculative storytelling.”

Here’s what the AI envisions:

  • Larger heads and skulls, likely to accommodate continued brain evolution, especially if complex problem-solving and AI integration remain central to daily life.
  • Smaller jaws and facial features, due to the rise in ultra-processed foods that reduce the need for chewing and robust oral structures.
  • Bigger eyes, potentially evolved for low-light environments like space habitats or predominantly indoor living.
  • Less body hair, thanks to climate-controlled environments making natural insulation less necessary.
  • Uniform skin tones, as global intermixing and artificial lighting reduce environmental skin color adaptations.

The AI-generated image, meant to visualize these predictions, struck a nerve with online audiences — some calling it “creepy,” others “realistic,” and many just fascinated by the idea that evolution is far from over.

Whether humans will ever live long enough to look like this is up for debate — but the portrait acts as a reminder of how adaptable, strange, and future-proof our species might be.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

