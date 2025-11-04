Joji isn’t easing his way back into music — he’s diving headfirst into chaos and melancholy. The Japanese-Australian singer, producer and internet-culture icon has officially announced his fourth studio album, Piss In The Wind, arriving February 6, 2026. Alongside the announcement comes a new single and video, “If It Only Gets Better,” a one-minute whirlwind of soft acoustic textures, emotional fatigue and after-party loneliness.

The track immediately positions this album as something reflective yet reckless — classic Joji territory.

A Haunting Comeback

Fans already suspected something was coming. Last month’s surprise drop “PIXELATED KISSES” cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly went viral, racking up tens of millions of streams. It felt like a soft launch. Now, Piss In The Wind confirms it was just the opening move.

“If It Only Gets Better” is written by Joji and John Durham and produced by Wonton. It opens with a quiet acoustic line before a syncopated bass and muffled percussion kick in. Lyrically, Joji sits in that familiar space between heartbreak and numbness, wondering whether things truly improve or just change shape.

The video, directed by James Mao, throws him into a neon-soaked club full of smoke, bodies and sensory overload. He looks completely detached — like the party is happening around him, not with him. The visuals subtly echo his 2018 breakout video for “YEAH RIGHT,” but this time he feels older, more exhausted, almost resigned.

A New Era, A New Label

This album is also a major milestone behind the scenes. Piss In The Wind is Joji’s first release under his new label, Palace Creek, distributed by Virgin Music Group. That means more creative control, more experimentation — and less pressure to play it safe.

The LP will feature 21 tracks, making it his most stacked album yet. Fans can already pre-order vinyl, CD and cassette bundles from his official website.

Back to Lo-Fi, But Grown Up

Longtime fans will notice how If It Only Gets Better bridges Joji’s origins as a lo-fi SoundCloud phenomenon with the polished melancholy of Nectar and Smithereens. The rough edges are intentional — the guitar buzz, the empty vocal space, the abrupt ending after just 1:08.

It feels like a diary entry he didn’t bother to finish, and that’s exactly why it hits.

Why This Matters

Joji has always been more than just sad songs and viral aesthetics. He’s one of the few artists who successfully crossed from internet comedy (Filthy Frank, anyone?) into serious global stardom without losing authenticity. And now, with a new label, a 21-track album and a darker sound, he’s entering his most unpredictable phase.

If “PIXELATED KISSES” was cinematic and romantic, “If It Only Gets Better” is the hangover — still beautiful, but painfully honest.

What’s Next?

Joji hasn’t announced a tour yet, but given the scale of the album rollout, fans expect a global tour announcement soon. Until then, all eyes are on February 6.

FAQ

1. When is Joji’s new album coming out?

Piss In The Wind releases on February 6, 2026.

2. What is Joji’s new single “If It Only Gets Better” about?

It explores uncertainty and emotional exhaustion — knowing things might improve, but not knowing if that’s actually better.

3. How many songs are on the album?

The album features 21 tracks and will be available on vinyl, CD and cassette.