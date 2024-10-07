Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Music’s Healing Power at AMAs 50th Anniversary Amid Divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez made her first major public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, delivering a heartfelt, pre-recorded segment during the American Music Awards’ 50th Anniversary Special on October 6. Lopez, 55, who has won multiple AMAs and performed at the event several times, reflected on the significance of music in her life and its power to “heal, uplift, and connect us.”

In the segment, J.Lo reminisced about her childhood memories of watching the AMAs and her first appearance at the awards in 2001. She also reflected on hosting the event in 2015, recalling her vibrant dance medley and hinting at a possible return, saying, “Maybe I’ll do it again one day.”

This appearance marks Lopez’s return to the spotlight after her high-profile split from Affleck, which was officially filed on August 20, their second wedding anniversary. Fans took to social media to express mixed feelings about her absence from the live event, with some praising her appearance, while others voiced disappointment at her pre-recorded message instead of a live performance.

- Advertisement -

Despite personal challenges, Lopez remains focused on the future of music, closing her segment by expressing excitement for “the next 50 years of music and magic.”

As fans continue to react to both her personal and professional life, Lopez’s message underscores her belief in the healing power of music—a theme that has resonated throughout her illustrious career.

50 years of unforgettable moments at the #AMAs, and @JLo has given us plenty! ‘Let's Get Loud’ and relive the best of JLo! 💃🏽✨🌟 #AMAs50 Watch NOW on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/6pdiEfUQ4K — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 7, 2024