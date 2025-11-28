Jack White and Eminem join forces at Lions halftime show

Detroit got a surprise power duo last night: Jack White, one of the most innovative guitarists of the last two decades, and Eminem, easily one of rap’s most influential figures. The two hometown icons hit the stage together during the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day game, delivering a halftime performance that instantly became the night’s main event.

The show was officially billed as a Jack White live set, produced by Eminem and his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg. White opened the performance with “That’s How I’m Feeling”, a track from his 2024 album No Name. Then came the twist. To the crowd’s shock, he brought out Eminem, and the two launched into “’Till I Collapse”, the rapper’s 2002 fan-favorite anthem.

The stadium erupted. Detroit had never seen these two hometown heavyweights share a stage before, and the moment hit with the force of a long-overdue cultural alignment. After the collaboration, White closed the show solo with a blistering performance of “Seven Nation Army”, the modern rock classic that still rattles stadiums worldwide.

White shared his excitement afterward, calling the night “electrifying”. Eminem also posted his thanks on social media, adding a nod to Detroit pride. The rapper is currently deep in Lions mode, having just released a new team-inspired capsule collection of hoodies and T-shirts.

The Thanksgiving tradition didn’t stop there. Other NFL halftime shows brought their own star power: Post Malone performed during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup at AT&T Stadium in Texas, while Lil Jon took the stage in Baltimore for the Ravens vs. Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium.

As a bonus for fans who want to relive the moment, Jack White has now released a live EP titled Live at Ford Field, featuring the full Thanksgiving performance. It’s streaming everywhere.

The link-up between White and Eminem may have lasted only a few minutes, but it was the kind of crossover that instantly becomes sports and music folklore. Two different genres, one city, and a crowd that got a Thanksgiving gift it didn’t see coming.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRkoYcxiQlQ/?ig_mid=23D514E8-A9FE-47A4-8EBA-809677B0A6B9

One of the best halftime show performances I’ve ever seen Jack White Full Thanksgiving Halftime Show performance featuring Eminem: pic.twitter.com/6XKPEB5Ntb — Mr. Long Term (@_mrlongterm) November 27, 2025

FAQ

1. Did Jack White and Eminem perform together for the first time?

Yes. The Thanksgiving Day halftime show marked the first time Jack White and Eminem ever shared a stage, making the moment a major event for Detroit music fans.

2. What songs did they perform at the Lions halftime show?

Jack White opened with “That’s How I’m Feeling” from his 2024 album No Name. He and Eminem then performed the rapper’s hit “’Till I Collapse” before White closed with “Seven Nation Army.”

3. Is the performance available to stream?

Yes. Jack White released the full set as an EP titled Live at Ford Field, now available on streaming platforms.