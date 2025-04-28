Haim Announce ‘I Quit’ Tour for 2025 Alongside New Album Release

Haim are officially back with a brand new album and an exciting world tour in 2025. The Los Angeles sister trio—Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim—will release their fourth studio album I Quit on June 20, 2025, before heading out on a major North American and UK tour later in the year.

The I Quit Tour will kick off with a special UK festival appearance in June before launching into a full North American run beginning in September. The tour will see the band performing at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York, United Center in Chicago, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Rising artist Dora Jar will join them as support on several North American dates. After wrapping up their U.S. and Canadian dates in October, the trio will head back to the UK for a series of shows in November 2025.

Fans got an early preview of I Quit during an intimate live show at the Bellwether in Los Angeles last week. Highlights included a soulful performance of “Blood on the Street,” featuring a bluesy guitar solo by Danielle Haim and a surprise appearance from Addison Rae. The band also debuted “Down to Be Wrong,” a slow-burning anthem Rolling Stone described as “a rocker of supreme self-preservation.”

- Advertisement -

Produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij, I Quit includes the singles “Relationships,” “Down to Be Wrong,” and “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out,” the last of which resonated strongly with fans and went viral for its honest lyrics and the band’s creative recreations of iconic 2000s paparazzi photos. The album artwork was shot by longtime collaborator and celebrated director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Reflecting on the album’s themes, Danielle Haim said: “After a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but in making everyone else happy, I lost myself.” Alana added that I Quit is “the closest we’ve ever gotten to how we wanted to sound.”

Pre-sale tickets for the I Quit Tour will be available starting May 1, with general ticket sales opening May 2.

With I Quit releasing this summer and a huge tour lined up for fall, 2025 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Haim.

‘I Quit’ Tour

06-27 Margate, England – Dreamland Summer Series

09-04 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

09-05 Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

09-06 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-09 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

09-10 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

09-12 Chicago, IL – United Center

09-13 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave +

09-14 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory +

09-17 Portland, OR – Edgefield +

09-18 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

09-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +

09-23 Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre +

09-25 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory +

09-26 Austin, TX – Moody Center +

09-28 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Lawn +

09-30 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle +

10-03 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +

10-04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair +

10-07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

10-09 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum +

10-10 San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

10-11 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl +

10-24 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

10-25 Cardiff, Wales – Utilita Arena

10-26 Brighton, England – Brighton Centre

10-28 London, England – The O2

10-30 Manchester, England – AO Arena

10-31 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro