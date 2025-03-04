Green Day cancels Australian concert due to Cyclone Alfred

Green Day’s highly anticipated final stop on their Saviors stadium tour in Australia has been cancelled due to the looming impact of Tropical Cyclone Alfred. The band was scheduled to perform at CBUS Super Stadium on March 5, but with severe weather warnings in place for Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the event was deemed unsafe to proceed.

Announcing the cancellation via Instagram Stories, Green Day expressed their disappointment, writing, “With Cyclone Alfred bringing some seriously nasty weather, it’s just not possible to go ahead safely. We know this is a huge disappointment, as we’re just as bummed as you are. Stay safe out there!”

The decision was made after ongoing monitoring of weather forecasts, with officials at CBUS Super Stadium and promoter Live Nation confirming that the extreme conditions made it impossible to ensure the safety of fans, performers, and staff. While many fans had hoped for a rescheduled date, Live Nation clarified that due to Green Day’s packed international touring schedule, a postponement was not an option.

Ticket holders will receive full refunds for the cancelled show. The band, last seen in Australia during their Revolution Radio tour in 2017, will continue their global trek, with their next scheduled performance at Lollapalooza India on March 9.