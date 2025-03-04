Destroyer Announces 2025 North American Tour & Drops New Single “Cataract Time”

Dan Bejar, the mastermind behind Destroyer, is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with a newly announced North American tour and the release of his upcoming album, Dan’s Boogie. Set to drop on March 28 via Merge Records, the album introduces fans to Bejar’s concept of Cataract Time—a moment of reckoning where self-reflection meets poetic observation.
With Dan’s Boogie following the success of 2022’s Labyrinthitis, Bejar describes “Cataract Time” as both weighty and hopeful. The single’s John Collins–directed music video further brings his vision to life, offering an introspective look at the themes woven into the album.
Destroyer will first take Dan’s Boogie across Europe, with performances at Primavera Sound Barcelona and other major cities. The North American leg kicks off on September 23 in Eugene, Oregon, before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more, concluding in his hometown of Vancouver on October 26.
Fans eager to experience Bejar’s signature sound live can find full tour dates and ticket information online. With a fresh album and an extensive tour on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Destroyer.
Destroyer Tour Dates:
09/23 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/01 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
10/09 – Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway
10/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/23 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre