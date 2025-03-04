Destroyer Announces 2025 North American Tour & Drops New Single “Cataract Time”

Dan Bejar, the mastermind behind Destroyer, is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with a newly announced North American tour and the release of his upcoming album, Dan’s Boogie. Set to drop on March 28 via Merge Records, the album introduces fans to Bejar’s concept of Cataract Time—a moment of reckoning where self-reflection meets poetic observation.

With Dan’s Boogie following the success of 2022’s Labyrinthitis, Bejar describes “Cataract Time” as both weighty and hopeful. The single’s John Collins–directed music video further brings his vision to life, offering an introspective look at the themes woven into the album.

Destroyer will first take Dan’s Boogie across Europe, with performances at Primavera Sound Barcelona and other major cities. The North American leg kicks off on September 23 in Eugene, Oregon, before making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more, concluding in his hometown of Vancouver on October 26.

Fans eager to experience Bejar’s signature sound live can find full tour dates and ticket information online. With a fresh album and an extensive tour on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Destroyer.

Destroyer Tour Dates:

09/23 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/01 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/09 – Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/23 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre