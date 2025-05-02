back to top
Greek Edition

Green Day Drop Explosive New Single “Ballyhoo” Ahead of “Saviors” Deluxe Release

Punk rock legends reignite the fire with a fierce new track, teasing their much-anticipated deluxe edition of Saviors.

By Echo Langford
Rock

Green Day are back, loud and unapologetic, with their latest single “Ballyhoo”, released May 2, 2025. This fiery track arrives as a bold preview of the upcoming deluxe edition of their album Saviors, slated for release on May 23. A full-throttle punk anthem, “Ballyhoo” is a jolt of raw energy that reminds us why Green Day continue to define and defy the genre they helped build.

Fast-paced, riff-driven, and laced with Billie Joe Armstrong’s signature vocal snarl, “Ballyhoo” doesn’t just echo the band’s roots—it shouts them out with riotous intent. The track forms part of the deluxe album’s seven bonus songs, which also include unreleased cuts like “Smash It Like Belushi”, “Underdog”, and “Stay Young”.

Behind the board is none other than Rob Cavallo, a long-time Green Day collaborator whose production fingerprints are all over their most iconic records. With Cavallo at the helm, the sound is both classic and fresh—a tightrope walk the band pulls off with effortless swagger.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Ballyhoo” sets the stage for a larger celebration of Green Day’s enduring legacy. The deluxe Saviors isn’t just a reissue—it’s a loud reminder that punk is far from dead. In fact, it’s just getting warmed up.

Green Day’s return feels like a revival, not a repetition. “Ballyhoo” is more than a single—it’s a statement.

