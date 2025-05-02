Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Expecting First Baby: EDM Power Couple’s Sweet Surprise

It’s not just beats Calvin Harris is dropping in 2025—the Grammy-winning DJ and producer is about to become a dad. Harris and his wife, British TV and radio host Vick Hope, are expecting their first child, marking a beautiful new chapter for the low-key power couple of EDM and British media.

Hope, glowing and visibly pregnant, subtly confirmed the news via Instagram. Photos from her recent public appearances—like hosting the 2025 Roundhouse Poetry Slam and a BBC Radio 1 interview with actress Florence Pugh—show her gently cradling her baby bump in elegant, form-fitting outfits. She followed up with a social media post captioned, “Lots going on lately 📻📺👋🏾,” complete with heartwarming snaps that sparked a flood of love from fans and friends alike.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 at Hulne Priory in Northumberland, with a lush outdoor ceremony and a star-studded reception featuring music from Nile Rodgers & Chic. Though they’ve kept their romance largely under the radar, the announcement of their growing family has captured the spotlight.

Calvin Harris, 41, and Vick Hope, 35, started dating in 2022, but their connection traces back to the early 2000s, when Harris first asked her out—and got turned down. Fast forward two decades, and they’re now preparing for their biggest collaboration yet: parenthood.

In true fashion, the couple has remained graceful and grounded, sharing just enough to keep fans smiling without giving away every detail. And as the dance world cheers for Harris’ next musical move, we’re equally excited for the arrival of baby Harris—proof that love, like music, always finds its rhythm.