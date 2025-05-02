Travis Scott Is Dropping a ‘JACKBOYS 2’ Movie Directed by Harmony Korine

Travis Scott is back—and this time, he’s bringing the fire in stereo and widescreen. As fans eagerly await the official drop of JACKBOYS 2, the Houston trailblazer has announced a cinematic companion to the album: a full-length film directed by the ever-provocative Harmony Korine.

The JACKBOYS 2 movie promises a chaotic blend of street heat and visual madness. A poster teaser sets the tone with the tagline: “Fast cars, bright lights and one shot to make it out.” Think high-octane action, surreal aesthetics, and a soundtrack packed with Cactus Jack energy. While the film’s details are still under wraps, it’s been confirmed that the cast includes Scott himself alongside Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Chase B, Sofaygo, and West Coast upstart Wallie the Sensei.

Korine, best known for his experimental work on Aggro Dr1ft and Circus Maximus, reunites with Scott to push boundaries once again. Though Aggro Dr1ft had mixed reviews, it laid the groundwork for Scott’s unconventional vision that blurs the line between music video, film, and live performance.

TRAVIS SCOTT

JACKBOYS 2 A FILM BY HARMONY KORINE 🎬 🚨COMING SOON 🚨 TRAVIS SCOTT

SHECK WES

DON TOLIVER

SOFAYGO

CHASE B

WALLIE THE SENSEI

The album’s release is expected any day now, with speculation mounting around a May drop following Scott’s cryptic birthday tease. In an Instagram post to his mother, he hinted, “I played her JACKBOYS 2… she said drop on your bday, baby Jack.” That post sent fans into a frenzy—and anticipation is at an all-time high.

From dusty roads to digital screens, JACKBOYS 2 is shaping up to be more than just a sequel—it’s a multi-sensory experience set to ignite the culture. As always, when Travis moves, the world listens. And this time, we’re watching too.