Ty Dolla $ign’s MxNxSTxR Drops “What You Need” with Thundercat, Destructo & Channel Tres

Ty Dolla $ign revives his MxNxSTxR alias for 2025 with the intoxicating new single “What You Need,” a genre-hopping collaboration featuring Destructo, Thundercat, and Channel Tres. Clocking in at just under five minutes, the track is a slick fusion of R&B, disco-funk, and west-coast electronic heat—arriving just in time for the warmer season.

The groove-heavy production is laced with Thundercat’s unmistakable falsetto and basslines that ripple with retro charm, while Channel Tres delivers a cool, kinetic verse that adds swagger without overstepping the smooth vibes. At the center, Ty Dolla $ign floats effortlessly with the soulfulness fans expect, showing off the sonic chemistry that’s developed over years with his collaborators.

“What You Need” began as a pandemic-born idea, originally sketched during lockdown writing sessions back in 2020. The single marks a reunion of creatives who’ve all crossed musical paths before—Ty and Destructo have worked together since 2016, Thundercat previously linked with Ty on “Fair Chance,” and both he and Channel Tres united for 2024’s “Candy Paint.”

The track follows 2022’s “All Of Me,” and further defines MxNxSTxR as a space for Ty to experiment beyond genre boundaries. Funky, stylish, and undeniably modern, “What You Need” is a masterclass in understated summer energy—an anthem equally suited for underground clubs and open-air block parties.