Kendrick Lamar to Headline Spilt Milk 2025: A Monumental Return to Australia

K-Dot leads a stacked genre-bending lineup across four states this December for the revived Spilt Milk festival.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Kendrick Lamar GNX Album Cover and Collaborators
Kendrick Lamar (c) Dave Free

Kendrick Lamar is making his long-awaited return to Australian stages as the headliner for Spilt Milk 2025, marking a seismic moment for the country’s live music calendar. The Pulitzer-winning MC leads a diverse, star-studded lineup as the festival expands its footprint across Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast from December 6 to 14.

This marks Kendrick’s first appearance in Australia since his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour in 2022, and with no signs of slowing creatively, anticipation for his performance is sky-high. Known for razor-sharp lyricism and immersive stage production, Lamar’s inclusion alone elevates Spilt Milk to must-attend status.

Joining him is breakout rapper-singer Doechii, making her Australian debut with her explosive blend of alt-pop, Southern grit, and high-octane performance energy. Also on deck is Dominic Fike, riding high post-Sunburn and Euphoria fame, alongside heavy-hitters like Schoolboy Q, G Flip, and Tkay Maidza, promising a genre-fluid experience that taps directly into the musical zeitgeist.

With additions like d4vd, Nessa Barrett, Skin on Skin, and The Dreggs, the 2025 edition plays like a playlist built for the now—equal parts raw, polished, and unpredictable.

After skipping 2024, Spilt Milk returns from hiatus stronger than ever. For longtime fans and newcomers alike, this is more than a festival—it’s a cultural reset. With Kendrick Lamar at the helm, December in Australia just became essential.

