Maroon 5 and Lisa Unite on “Priceless”: A Global Pop Masterpiece

The BLACKPINK star joins forces with Maroon 5 for a genre-blending anthem about self-worth and identity.

By Hit Channel
K-Pop

Maroon 5 step boldly into 2025 with a blockbuster collaboration: “Priceless,” their electrifying new single featuring Lisa of BLACKPINK. Released on May 2, this dynamic track is already making waves across streaming platforms, bringing together two titans of modern pop in a cross-cultural, chart-crushing moment.

“Priceless” delivers a lush, high-energy sound that merges Maroon 5’s polished pop-rock edge with Lisa’s signature bilingual flair, seamlessly switching between English and Korean. Adam Levine’s vocals are emotionally charged, wrapping personal lyrics around a message of self-worth and authenticity. Lisa’s verse brings raw power and confident cool, reinforcing the track’s core message: value lies within, and it’s not for sale.

Behind the visuals is the celebrated director Dave Meyers, who crafts a visually stunning music video filled with surreal dreamscapes, bold neon palettes, and a futuristic aesthetic. Lisa and Levine command the screen with undeniable chemistry, navigating through mirrored realities and illusions that metaphorically confront self-perception and identity.

For Lisa, “Priceless” marks her first official feature on a Western band’s single post-solo breakout, while Maroon 5 embrace a refreshed sonic direction that leans into global pop influences. Together, they’ve crafted more than a song—it’s a cultural moment.

With millions of views and streams within hours, “Priceless” isn’t just a hit—it’s a bold declaration of artistic synergy. It’s a reminder that some things, like true self-expression, are indeed… priceless.

Thursday, May 1, 2025

