This Glowing Mushroom in New Zealand Forests Looks Like It’s Straight Out of a Fairytale

Deep in the forests of New Zealand, a tiny mushroom flickers softly in the night — almost like a living fairy light.

Meet the Mycena roseoflava — a bioluminescent mushroom just 5 to 10 millimeters long. Though it was first discovered in 1964 by mycologist Greta Stevenson, its magical ability to glow in the dark wasn’t noticed until decades later.

Appearing in the autumn months on rotting logs, this humble mushroom plays a vital ecological role: breaking down organic debris and helping forests recycle life naturally.

But what truly sets it apart is its light. The glow is faint — so subtle that it’s best seen with the corner of your eye, deep in the night. This shimmering effect isn’t random; it comes from a chemical process involving luciferin, a light-emitting compound also found in fireflies and some marine creatures. Enzymes trigger a reaction that produces natural light, a phenomenon known as bioluminescence.

Mycena roseoflava was observed glowing for the first time in 2021, during a fungal survey on Stewart Island. The discovery thrilled scientists — the species joined a rare club of fungi that can emit light.

Since then, nature lovers and curious travelers have made late-night treks into the forest, hoping to witness this tiny natural wonder for themselves.

Despite its size, Mycena roseoflava reminds us that even the smallest organisms can carry an aura of magic, playing unique roles in the vast tapestry of life.