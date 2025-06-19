Muse Release “Unravelling”: A Dark Anthem for Their 2025 European Tour

Muse have returned from a two-year musical silence with “Unravelling,” a new single released in tandem with the launch of their summer 2025 European tour. This brooding track marks their first original release since 2022’s Will of the People, and it’s every bit as intense and cinematic as fans would expect.

“Unravelling” dives into familiar Muse territory—sweeping synths, heavy drums, and the unmistakable voice of Matt Bellamy, whose delivery swings between existential despair and fiery resistance. The song captures a sense of emotional and societal collapse, echoing themes the band has explored since albums like The Resistance and Simulation Theory.

Despite its epic atmosphere, “Unravelling” leans into a more stripped-back structure, revealing a mature and emotionally raw side of Muse. The lyrics are rich with metaphor, exploring the unraveling of a relationship—or perhaps the disintegration of an entire world. It’s a poignant reflection of modern anxieties, wrapped in Muse’s signature sound.

The track is more than just a standalone single. It serves as a thematic overture to their 2025 tour, which spans major cities across Europe starting this month. The song is already being hailed by fans as a setlist highlight, delivering both catharsis and energy for the live stage.

“Unravelling” is a compelling reminder that Muse continue to evolve without losing the sonic identity that made them global icons. Whether you’re watching from the crowd or listening at home, this track cuts deep—and proves that the band’s message is more relevant than ever.

Muse – Unravelling