Miley Cyrus Joins Beyoncé Live in Paris for Show-Stopping “II Most Wanted” Duet

The Grammy-winning country collaboration makes its unforgettable live debut on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour.

By Echo Langford
Pop

Paris witnessed a historic moment in music when Miley Cyrus surprised fans by joining Beyoncé on stage at the iconic Stade de France. The occasion marked the live debut of their Grammy-winning country duet, “II Most Wanted,” during the French leg of the Cowboy Carter world tour.

Dressed in glimmering gold ensembles, Cyrus and Beyoncé captivated the packed stadium with raw emotion and vocal firepower, holding hands as they belted out the deeply personal anthem. While fans speculated earlier in the day after spotting Cyrus at soundcheck, the onstage appearance still ignited a wave of cheers across the venue.

Originally written by Cyrus over two years ago, “II Most Wanted” found its home on Beyoncé’s groundbreaking 2024 country album Cowboy Carter. The duet, released as the third single, clinched the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and became a symbol of cross-generational, genre-blending collaboration.

In interviews, Cyrus has described the track as a reflection of her long-standing connection with Beyoncé. “We don’t have to get country; we are country,” she shared. “Between her Texas roots and my Tennessee upbringing, it just made sense.”

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour has already thrilled fans in major cities across the globe, and this surprise moment in Paris adds another unforgettable chapter. With stops in Houston, Atlanta, and Las Vegas still ahead, the tour continues to deliver both spectacle and soul.

