Shakira and The Weeknd to Headline Global Citizen Festival 2025 in Central Park

Shakira and The Weeknd are set to headline the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, taking place September 27 on the Great Lawn of New York’s Central Park. Hosted by longtime Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman, the event will also feature performances from rising stars Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist, with more major names expected to join the lineup.

The annual festival blends world-class music with powerful social impact, and this year’s campaign is no exception. Global Citizen 2025 aims to bring energy access to one million people in Africa, provide education and football opportunities for 30,000 children worldwide in partnership with FIFA, and mobilize $200 million to protect 30 million hectares of Amazon rainforest. The campaign also includes a local initiative to register 40,000 New Yorkers for citywide volunteer efforts.

In a statement, Shakira shared her excitement: “Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.”

Hugh Jackman, returning for his 11th year as host, praised the movement’s global reach: “The growing impact of Global Citizen touches every corner of the world. I’m eager to advocate alongside artists, world leaders, and activists.”

Tickets are free and can be earned through activism actions on the Global Citizen app or official website.

Global Citizen continues to expand its influence, having recently co-produced the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup halftime show, spotlighting stars like Doja Cat, Coldplay, Tems, and J Balvin.

As the countdown begins, the 2025 Global Citizen Festival promises to be one of the year’s most inspiring live events, uniting music and meaningful change.

Stay tuned to Hit-Channel.com for full coverage.