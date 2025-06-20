Ginton Reimagines “Kalabancoro” with Richard Bona & Salif Keita: Afro House Tribute for 2025

Amsterdam-based DJ and producer Ginton brings his genre-defying creativity to the forefront once again with a bold reinterpretation of the iconic African track “Kalabancoro”, originally released in 2003 by Richard Bona and Salif Keita. Known for his distinct blend of Afro house rhythms and expressive guitar work, Ginton breathes new life into this timeless piece—while preserving its emotional core.

The original “Kalabancoro” emerged during a period of war and unrest, rooted in the suburb of Bamako, Mali. It served as a musical voice for the voiceless, and Ginton approaches this remix with deep reverence. Keeping the legendary vocals of Bona and Keita untouched, he builds a vibrant new soundscape around them: a faster tempo, deep Afro-Latin grooves, and his signature guitar licks that pulse with soul and energy.

With production credits for global acts like Drake and Gordo under his belt, and the recent launch of his label Woody Trees, Ginton continues to bridge continents and generations. This remix is more than an update—it’s a heartfelt tribute and a cross-cultural conversation that speaks to resilience, unity, and the enduring power of music.

His connection to the project is deeply personal. Meeting Richard Bona in Amsterdam and sharing this track was a dream fulfilled—one that adds a new chapter to Ginton’s musical story. “Kalabancoro” is not just a remix—it’s a mission: to honor the past, energize the present, and inspire the future.

This powerful collaboration is already making waves across global dance floors and is set to become one of 2025’s standout Afro house releases.

Ginton, Richard Bona, Salif Keita – Kalabancoro