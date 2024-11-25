back to top
Greek Edition

George Harrison’s Resonet Futurama Guitar Sold for $1.27 Million at Auction

By Hit Channel
One of George Harrison’s earliest guitars, a Resonet Futurama, was sold this week for a record-breaking $1.27 million at Julien’s Auctions in Nashville. Originally estimated to fetch between $600,000 and $800,000, the final bid set a new high for memorabilia linked to the “Quiet Beatle.”

Harrison purchased the guitar in 1959 at a Liverpool shop, playing it in 324 Beatles performances and their first Polydor Records recording session. Tracks featuring the Resonet include My Bonnie with Tony Sheridan and Cry For a Shadow, co-written with John Lennon.

The auction, titled Played, Worn & Torn II, also showcased iconic memorabilia from legends like Eric Clapton, Britney Spears, Prince, the Rolling Stones, and Nirvana. This milestone highlights the enduring legacy of Beatles history and the timeless appeal of rock & roll collectibles.

Monday, November 25, 2024

