Future Makes History with Third No. 1 Album in Six Months: A Billboard Milestone

Future, the prolific rapper from Atlanta, has achieved an extraordinary feat with the release of his latest project, Mixtape Pluto, earning his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart within just six months. The album, which debuted with 129,000 equivalent album units sold, marks Future’s 11th No. 1 album, further solidifying his dominance in the music industry in 2024.

Future’s meteoric rise this year began with the release of We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, both in collaboration with producer Metro Boomin. These albums, released in March and April respectively, each soared to the top of the Billboard 200. Now, Mixtape Pluto has catapulted Future into an elite group of artists with the most No. 1 albums in history.

With this achievement, Future joins music icons like Eminem, Ye (formerly Kanye West), Bruce Springsteen, and Barbra Streisand, each of whom also boasts 11 No. 1 albums. Only The Beatles, JAY-Z, Taylor Swift, and Drake have more chart-topping albums than Future, who is now firmly positioned among music’s most celebrated figures.

- Advertisement -

Not only has Future made history as the first rapper to secure three No. 1 albums in just six months, but he is also the only solo artist to ever accomplish this feat. The massive streaming success of Mixtape Pluto, which has garnered over 156 million streams, showcases his continued influence and ability to captivate audiences with every release.

As Future’s reign on the Billboard 200 continues, fans and critics alike are left in awe of his relentless work ethic and undeniable impact on hip-hop.