Fred Again.. Captures Life’s Intimate Moments in New Album Ten Days

Fred Again.. has returned with his fourth studio album, Ten Days, a deeply personal and introspective project that showcases his talent for capturing life’s most intimate moments. This album features a unique blend of collaborators, including Anderson Paak, CHIKA, Obongjayar, Skrillex, and many more, each adding a distinct layer to the emotional journey.

“Ten Days” is all about the small, quiet moments that shape our lives Fred explained. “There have been big crazy moments, but these songs are about the really small, quiet ones that I realized impacted me the most.” The album paints a raw and honest picture of Fred’s experiences over ten days of his life, from the euphoria of falling in love to the numbness of grief and regret.

Collaborations are a hallmark of Fred Again..’s sound, and Ten Days is no exception. Standout tracks like “Places to Be” feature the smooth vocals of Anderson Paak and a powerful performance from CHIKA. Meanwhile, contributions from Four Tet, Sampha, and Skrillex elevate the sonic experience, creating a unique blend of genres and emotions.

Fred’s ability to find beauty in the small, often overlooked moments of life is what sets him apart as an artist. Ten Days captures these fleeting experiences, creating a tapestry of sound that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

Fresh off his historic headline performance at Reading & Leeds Festival, where he became the first dance act to headline, Fred Again.. is embarking on his Places We’ve Never Been North American tour this fall. Fans can expect a setlist filled with tracks from Ten Days, bringing the album’s emotional journey to life on stage. Cities like Denver, Toronto, and Seattle are among the many stops on this highly anticipated tour.

Listen to Ten Days now on Spotify and Apple Music, and don’t miss out on Fred Again..’s upcoming tour dates by checking his official website.