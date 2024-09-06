The Widdler Unveils Debut Album Zero G: A 43-Track Exploration of Bass and Dubstep

SubCarbon Records, the label of dubstep legends Ganja White Night, proudly presents the highly anticipated debut album from Austin-based artist, The Widdler, titled Zero G. After years of perfecting his unique sound and curating an expansive library of experimental tracks, The Widdler finally unleashes his creative force with Zero G, a massive 43-track journey through the depths of bass and dubstep.

Zero G is an immersive musical experience, starting with the rasta-inspired title track “Zero G,” diving into the dark, bass-heavy “Echo Chamber,” and leading listeners through the rhythmic urban vibes of “Holland” and the dreamy, atmospheric “Rooftops.” The Widdler masterfully combines different subgenres of dubstep, offering a collection of tracks that reflect both introspective late-night creations and carefree party anthems.

In Zero G, The Widdler pushes the boundaries of bass music, exploring sounds that stray from traditional dubstep but remain deeply rooted in his signature style. According to The Widdler, “This album has been a long time coming… it’s an extension of myself and my journey of discovering my sound.” With influences ranging from reggae to deep bass atmospheres, his music is a reflection of his diverse creative process.

The Widdler’s passion for innovation in dub sound has earned him recognition as a pioneering figure in the genre. His flawless performances, shaped by daily mix sessions, are a testament to his dedication to the craft. With Zero G, he elevates his artistry, delivering a project that will captivate dubstep fans and bass enthusiasts alike.