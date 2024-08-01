British DJ and producer Fred Again.. is set to release his highly anticipated new studio album, “ten days,” on September 6, 2024. This album marks a fresh chapter following his acclaimed Actual Life trilogy and recent collaboration with Brian Eno on Secret Life.

“ten days” is a deeply personal project that explores the profound within the mundane. Fred Again.. describes the album as “ten songs about ten days,” capturing the essence of small, intimate moments that have marked his recent experiences. The album features a diverse array of collaborators, including Skrillex, Anderson .Paak, Sampha, Joy Anonymous, The Japanese House, and legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris.

Fred Again.. reflects on the album’s creation, stating, “There’s been a lot of big, mad, crazy moments in the last year, but all of these songs are about really small, quiet, intimate moments. Some of them are intensely joyful, while others delve into more somber themes. It’s a very personal exploration of the emotional spectrum.”

In addition to these high-profile collaborations, “ten days” includes contributions from Obongjayar, SOAK, CHIKA, Duskus, Four Tet, and Scott Hardkiss, among others. Fans can also look forward to a bespoke vinyl package available for pre-order, featuring a 12″ 140g white vinyl, an A2 poster with visuals for each track, and individual track notes written by Fred himself. The vinyl edition is scheduled to ship on October 25, 2024.

Fred Again..’s previous solo album, Actual Life 3, earned him the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2024. His innovative USB project and the ambient Secret Life continue to showcase his evolving artistry.

“ten days” promises to be a unique addition to Fred Again..’s discography, blending introspective songwriting with his signature electronic sound. Pre-save the album now and stay tuned for its release.

For more updates on Fred Again..’s music and upcoming projects, follow his official channels and get ready for a deeply personal musical journey with “ten days.”

ten days Tracklist:

1. adore u (with Obongjayar)

2. ten (with Jozzy and Jim Legxacy)

3. fear less (with Sampha)

4. just stand there (with SOAK)

5. places to be (with Anderson .Paak and CHIKA)

6. glow (with Duskus, Four Tet and Skrillex)

7. i saw you

8. where will i be (with Emmylou Harris)

9. peace u need (with Joy Anonymous)

10. backseat (with The Japanese House and Scott Hardkiss)