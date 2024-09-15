Fred Again.. and SOAK Release Haunting ‘Just Stand There’ Music Video

Fred Again.. has officially released the music video for his emotionally charged track ‘Just Stand There,’ featuring the evocative vocals of SOAK. The track is one of the highlights from Fred Again..’s latest album, Ten Days, and the video beautifully mirrors the song’s quiet intensity and emotional depth.

Filmed just a day before SOAK returned to Dublin, the video captures the serene and intimate atmosphere that Fred sought to recreate. Reflecting on the collaboration, Fred said, “When SOAK first said the lyrics aloud in my living room, they sounded so beautifully vivid to me. This song is about a small, intimate, and very still moment, and we wanted to convey that feeling in the video.” The understated visuals allow the raw emotion of both the music and lyrics to take center stage, amplifying the track’s quiet, reflective energy.

‘Just Stand There’ is just one piece of the Ten Days puzzle, an album brimming with collaborations from a diverse array of artists. Joining SOAK on the album are big names such as Obongjayar, Jozzy, Jim Legxacy, Sampha, Anderson .Paak, CHIKA, Four Tet, Skrillex, and many more. The result is a sonic journey that blends genres and showcases each artist’s unique contributions, creating a deeply textured and emotionally rich collection of tracks.

In addition to releasing the video, Fred Again.. is currently on his Places We’ve Never Been headline tour, which spans multiple cities across North America. Fans can catch him live in cities like Denver, Seattle, Detroit, Buffalo, and Toronto through September and October. For a full list of dates and to secure your tickets, visit fredagain.com.

Be sure to watch the ‘Just Stand There’ video and immerse yourself in the poignant, still world that Fred Again.. and SOAK have brought to life.