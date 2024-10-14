Frank Ocean’s Next Project Might Be in the Works, Pharrell Hints at New Music

Frank Ocean fans might finally have something to look forward to, as Pharrell Williams recently hinted that the elusive artist is hard at work in the studio. In a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Pharrell opened up about Ocean’s creative process, revealing that the “Blonde” singer is “cooking” something new. “Frank stays in the kitchen,” Pharrell said, explaining that Ocean loves the journey of making music more than frequently releasing it. While there’s no official word on a new album, the idea that Ocean is crafting fresh tracks has excited fans.

During the interview, Pharrell also reflected on his own creative process, specifically how his hit song “Happy” was born out of frustration and sarcasm while working on the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack. He shared how multiple rejected ideas led him to the question, “How do you make a song that’s so happy, nothing can bring them down?” The ironic answer to that question resulted in one of the most popular tracks of the 2010s. Pharrell used this example to highlight how sometimes the greatest ideas emerge when you least expect them.

With Ocean recently teasing snippets of unreleased music and cryptic hints dropped during his Coachella 2023 performance, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be the next chapter in his musical journey. For now, knowing that Ocean is in the studio “cooking” is enough to stir excitement.