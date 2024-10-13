Nat & Alex Wolff Team Up with Billie Eilish on Dreamy New Single “Soft Kissing Hour”

The brothers collaborate with Billie Eilish for an intimate, stripped-down track recorded in the early morning hours.

Nat & Alex Wolff have just released their latest single, “Soft Kissing Hour,” featuring none other than Billie Eilish. The dreamy collaboration came to life during a late-night recording session with the three artists huddled around a piano and acoustic guitar. “No professional equipment, no recording engineer, just three people who love each other eating vegan chocolate and making music,” the brothers shared on Instagram. If you listen closely, you can even hear Billie’s dog, Shark, snoring in the background.

The Wolff brothers, who first rose to fame on The Naked Brothers Band, are currently supporting Billie on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. With Eilish lending her backing vocals and production talents, “Soft Kissing Hour” is a soulful, intimate track that captures the magic of spontaneous, late-night creativity.

Listen to “Soft Kissing Hour” on top and feel the emotional depth of this unique collaboration.